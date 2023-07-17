trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636567
CUET PG RESULT 2023

Live | CUET PG Result 2023: NTA To Release Scorecards SOON, Check Latest Updates

CUET PG Result 2023 will be soon available on NTA's official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.ac.in. As per the latest reports, the testing agency is likely to declare the CUET Results for Post Graduate courses this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.

Candidates waiting for the CUET PG Results 2023 must note that the NTA has released the CUET PG 2023 Answer Key on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates were also given a chance to raise objections against the provisional answer keys paying Rs 200 per question till July 16.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On CUET PG Result 2023


17 July 2023
12:21 PM

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates

NTA will is expected to declare the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in this week, however, an official confimation regarding the release date and time of CUET PG Results is still awaited.

