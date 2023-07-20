CUET PG Result 2023 Live SOON NTA Scorecard cuet.nta.nic.in Direct Link Date Time Final Answer Key Released
CUET PG Result 2023 will be soon available on NTA's official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates.
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.ac.in. As per the latest reports, the testing agency is likely to declare the CUET Results for Post Graduate courses this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.
Candidates waiting for the CUET PG Results 2023 must note that the NTA has released the CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and they can download the same with the DIRECT LINK here.
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA Scores
a) The NTA Score of CUET (PG) - 2023 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 only.
b) Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied.
c) The Score Card will contain separate scores for Part I General papers (25 questions) and Part II Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable)
d) The University can draw the merit list based on total score or only on the score achieved in Part II the Domain Knowledge Section.
e) Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the Test Papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) 2023.
f) For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: Admission Process
Admissions will be handled at the level of each of the participating Universities/Institutions for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET results, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/admission schedule and merit list based on CUET 2023 score and any other criteria of participating universities. Please see the website of the concerned University for details. There will be admission counselling for Universities/Institutions with additional applicable fees.
CUET PG 2023 Result Live Updates: Check marking scheme
- Each question carries 04 (four) marks.
- For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.
- For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.
- Un-answered/un-attempted responses will be given no marks
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates
NTA will not entertain grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of CUET PG Result 2023. Candidates were given chance to raise objection against the CUET Provisional Answer Key 2023 till July 16.
CUET PG 2023 Result Live Updates: Reservation Criteria
Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.
Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.
Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: Official Website To Download NTA Scorecards
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their CUET PG 2023 Result from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The Direct Link for the same will be published here soon.
CUET PG Results 2023 Live: Steps to check CUET scorecards
- Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the "CUET PG 2023 Result" link
- Enter your login credentials and click on submit
- The CUET PG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take the printout of the same for future use
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Out
The NTA has released the final answer key for the CUET PG 2023 on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, candidates can check their approximate score for CUET PG with the help of answer key ahead of the official results. Direct Link To Download CUET PG 2023 Answer Key
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates
NTA will is expected to declare the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in this week, however, an official confimation regarding the release date and time of CUET PG Results is still awaited.