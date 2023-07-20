CUET PG Result 2023 Live SOON NTA Scorecard cuet.nta.nic.in Direct Link Date Time Final Answer Key Released

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.ac.in. As per the latest reports, the testing agency is likely to declare the CUET Results for Post Graduate courses this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.

Candidates waiting for the CUET PG Results 2023 must note that the NTA has released the CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and they can download the same with the DIRECT LINK here.

