Live Updates | CUET UG Results 2023: NTA CUET Results To Be Released Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Latest Updates Here

CUET UG Results 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the final part of CUET UG 2023 tests. The third phase of the CUET exam began on June 12 and will continue through June 23. The CUET exam began on May 21. As the CUET tests are near completion this week, candidates who are eagerly expecting the CUET UG results can refer to this page for all the latest information. Although the NTA has not yet published an official date for the CUET results, candidates should expect them in the first week of July.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET, is held once a year in over 500 places in India and abroad.