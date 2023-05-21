Live | GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023 (Anytime): Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Commerce Results To Be Announced Shortly On gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 will be announced soon, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023 and Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023 for Commerce and Arts stream. According to the latest reports, Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Results will be out this week, however, the official confirmation for the declaration of the results is still awaited.
Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org.
GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared
GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.
GSEB 12 arts result 2023 Date Live Updates: Exam Date
The GSEB Class 12 arts result 2023 will be out soon. According to reports the result will be out on May 22.
GSEB Class 12 HSC results Live: Check Scores Via SMS
- Open the SMS application on the phone.
- Create a message in GJ12S<space>Seat_Number
- Now send this SMS to 58888111
- GSEB HSC result 2023 Class 12 arts will be sent as an SMS on the same number
Gshseb.org SSC result 2023 Class 10 Live Updates: Last Year's Stats
Students with grade A1: 12,090
Students with grade A2: 52,992
Students with grade B1: 93,602
Students with grade B2: 1,30,097
Www gseb org 2023 GSEB 10th 2023 live: Steps To Check Scorecards
- Go to the official website - gseb.org.
- On the homepage, click on the GSEB SSC 10th result link.
- Enter seat number and other details on the login page.
- Submit and download GSEB Class 10 SSC result.