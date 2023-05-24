Live | GSEB Class 10th Result (DECLARED): Gujarat Board SSC Result OUT At gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 today, May 25, at 8 AM. Students who appeared in the exam held from March 14 to March 28 will have to enter their seat number on the GSEB SSC result link 2023 on the official website, gseb.org to download the provisional mark sheet, direct link will be provide below.

Once released, students will be able to check and download the GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website of the Gujarat Board – gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. For the Gujarat HSC Science Result, the total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.