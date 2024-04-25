GSEB 10th and 12th Result 2024 Live: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result Expected Soon, What We Know So Far

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE: The results for grades 10 and 12 in 2024 are expected to be released shortly by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). According to reports, the results could be made public by the end of April. As it becomes available, information will be accessible at gseb.org, the board's official website.

To pass the examinations, students need to score at least 33% in every subject. Additionally, the board has a grading system that gives students who score 90 percent or higher an A1 grade, students who score between 90 and 80 percent an A2 mark, students who score between 80 and 71 percent a B1 grade, and students who score a B2 score between 70 and 61 percent.