ICAI CA FINAL RESULT 2023

Live Updates | ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Results To Be Released Soon At icai.org- Direct Link, Toppers' List Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: As per the tweet by ICAI official, the results are expected in the coming week either on July 5 or 6, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: The CA Intermediate and Final Results will be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. Both results are expected in the coming week, according to ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal, though candidates are advised to wait for an official statement to be made on the official website -icai.org.

Students who took the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams this year will be able to view their results once they are posted to the official website. An ICAI official anticipates it will be released on July 5 or 6, but recommends waiting for an official announcement from the Institute.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023.


03 July 2023
12:46 PM

ICAI CA Results 2023 Live: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org
  • Click on the CA Intermediate result option.
  • Login using your ICAI registration number/pin and roll number.
  • Enter the captcha code and hit the submit button.
  • CA Inter result May 2023 will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can check their marks and download the CA Intermediate result for June session.
  • Take a printout of the result of CA Intermediate 2023 for future reference
12:43 PM

ICAI CA Results 2023 Live: Result date

According to the media reports, the results are expected to be released around July 5 or 6 on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep tab on the official website.

 

12:43 PM

ICAI CA Result 2023 Live Updates: Tweet from CA official

According to a tweet from ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal, both results are expected in the coming week, although candidates are urged to wait for an official announcement to be posted on the official website

12:42 PM

ICAI CA Results 2023 Live: Result date and time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, will soon release the CA Intermediate and Final Results.

