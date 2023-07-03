Live Updates | ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Results To Be Released Soon At icai.org- Direct Link, Toppers' List Here
ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: As per the tweet by ICAI official, the results are expected in the coming week either on July 5 or 6
ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: The CA Intermediate and Final Results will be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. Both results are expected in the coming week, according to ICAI official Dhiraj Khandelwal, though candidates are advised to wait for an official statement to be made on the official website -icai.org.
Students who took the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams this year will be able to view their results once they are posted to the official website. An ICAI official anticipates it will be released on July 5 or 6, but recommends waiting for an official announcement from the Institute.
ICAI CA Results 2023 Live: How to check results
- Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org
- Click on the CA Intermediate result option.
- Login using your ICAI registration number/pin and roll number.
- Enter the captcha code and hit the submit button.
- CA Inter result May 2023 will appear on your screen.
- Candidates can check their marks and download the CA Intermediate result for June session.
- Take a printout of the result of CA Intermediate 2023 for future reference
ICAI CA Results 2023 Live: Result date
