LIVE| ICAI CA Foundation Results December Session 2023 To Be OUT Today At icai.org- Check Latest Update Here

ICAI CA Foundation Results December Session 2023 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation examination results today, February 7. The ICAI CA foundation examination results for December 2023-January 2024 will be available on the icai.org website. The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation examination on December 31 and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. Candidates who took the CA examination must log in with their registration and roll numbers at icai.org or icai.nic.in to view the ICAI CA Foundation 2023–24 results.

“Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th of February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notification.