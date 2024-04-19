Live | JAC Class 10th Results 2024 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board Class 10th To Be OUT Anytime At jacresults.com- Check Latest Updates Here
JAC Class 10th Result LIVE: Jharkhand board class 10th results to be declared today, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
JAC Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric results for 2024 will be declared on April 19, 2024. Students can check their scores at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in once the board has released the results.According to a board official, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 10th or Matric test results at 11.30 a.m. on April 19, 2024. The matric exams were held from February 6th to 26th, 2024, with over 4 lakh students taking the exam during the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.
Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage to pass. On May 23, 2023, JAC issued the Matric results. The overall pass rate for the matric examinations was 95.38 percent.
JAC 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Date and time
According to the notification, the results will be announced today, April 19, 2024, at 11:30 AM in a press conference. Following that, a direct link to download the JAC Matric Results 2024 marksheet will be provided on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.