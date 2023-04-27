Live | JEE Main Result 2023 (Shortly): NTA To Release Session 2 Result Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link, Cut Off Here

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result will be announced soon at the official website. According to reports NTA JEE Mains result will be released Today, April 27. JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers.

JEE Main 2023: Total Candidates

JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2. Candidates should be aware that the results will be based on the final answer key. Along with the results, the cut-off categories will also be released.

JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Date

JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and the provisional answer key was released on April 19. The final answer key will be issued along with the results. Once the results are released, the top 2,50,000 successful applicants will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 beginning April 30, 2023, according to the IIT Guwahati schedule.