JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Likely To Declare Results Today, Check Timings, Schedule

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: The wait of class 10th and 12th Science stream students of Jharkhand Board is all set to come to an end today as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the exam result for 2023 today i.e. on Tuesday (May 23). According to the latest media reports, JAC is also expected to announce the merit list and toppers' name along with the board result.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

The result can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Result can also be checked at jacresults.com. The exams were held from March 14 to April 3 for class 10 students. For class 12 students of the board, the exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.

Thanks for staying Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On JAC Board 10th 12th Result 2023