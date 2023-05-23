JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Likely To Declare Results Today, Check Timings, Schedule
Jharkhand Academic Council is also expected to announce the merit list and toppers' name along with the board result.
JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: The wait of class 10th and 12th Science stream students of Jharkhand Board is all set to come to an end today as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the exam result for 2023 today i.e. on Tuesday (May 23). According to the latest media reports, JAC is also expected to announce the merit list and toppers' name along with the board result.
Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time
The result can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Result can also be checked at jacresults.com. The exams were held from March 14 to April 3 for class 10 students. For class 12 students of the board, the exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.
Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Evaluation Process Concluded
Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023.
Last year, the pass percentage of general category students in JAC 12th Science was 95.06%. The JAC 12th Arts pass percentage was 97.42% while that of JAC 12th Commerce was 92.74%.
Students must note that the result can be obtained by entering the roll code and the roll number.
JAC Jharkhand Matric, Inter Science Result 2023: Examination Dates
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) administered the class 10th examinations on behalf of the Jharkhand board from March 14 to April 3. The class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.
Once the results get declared by the board, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
