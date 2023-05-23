topStoriesenglish2611884
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Likely To Declare Results Today, Check Timings, Schedule

Jharkhand Academic Council is also expected to announce the merit list and toppers' name along with the board result. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:25 AM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: The wait of class 10th and 12th Science stream students of Jharkhand Board is all set to come to an end today as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the exam result for 2023 today i.e. on Tuesday (May 23). According to the latest media reports, JAC is also expected to announce the merit list and toppers' name along with the board result. 

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

The result can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Result can also be checked at jacresults.com. The exams were held from March 14 to April 3 for class 10 students. For class 12 students of the board, the exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC is yet to confirm the schedule of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023.

23 May 2023
08:24 AM

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Evaluation Process Concluded

Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023. 

08:15 AM

JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 

Last year, the pass percentage of general category students in JAC 12th Science was 95.06%. The JAC 12th Arts pass percentage was 97.42% while that of JAC 12th Commerce was 92.74%.

08:14 AM

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023

Students must note that the result can be obtained by entering the roll code and the roll number.

08:13 AM

JAC Jharkhand Matric, Inter Science Result 2023: Examination Dates

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) administered the class 10th examinations on behalf of the Jharkhand board from March 14 to April 3. The class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. 

08:10 AM

Jharkhand Board Results 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation from the boards regarding the declaration on JAC Jharkhand results 2023.

08:09 AM

Check Jharkhand Board Results 2023 On These Websites

Once the results get declared by the board, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

08:09 AM

Jharkhand Board Results 2023 Expected Today 

According to the latest media reports, JAC is expected to announce Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream today. 

