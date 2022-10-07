KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE: Web option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in, check latest updates

KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the first round of KCET Counselling 2022 or UG CET 2022 today, October 7, 2022. KEA can exercise web option entry on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.The KEA will also release the KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure on the KEA website today, October 7, 2022 at 2 PM.

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 will be required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8. Candidates will able to download the verification slip from KEA official website from October 7 to October 10.