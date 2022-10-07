NewsEducation
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE: Web option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in, check latest updates

KEA will release the  KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure on the KEA website today, October 7, 2022 at 2 PM, scroll down for important details and latest updates on KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will begin the first round of KCET Counselling 2022 or UG CET 2022 today, October 7, 2022. KEA can exercise web option entry on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.The KEA will also release the KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure on the KEA website today, October 7, 2022 at 2 PM. 

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 will be required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8. Candidates will able to download the verification slip from KEA official website from October 7 to October 10.

Stay Tuned To Zee NewsFor Latest & LIVE Updates on KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1

07 October 2022
08:47 AM

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1

Candidates will download the verification slip from KEA official website from October 7 to October 10, 2022 and exercise the KCET web options entry from October 7 at kea.kar.nic.in.

08:42 AM

KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 will able to choose their preferred colleges or exercise the web option entry from today i.e. October 7 at 6 PM to October 11, 2022 up to 4 PM on the official website -  kea.kar.nic.in.

 

08:38 AM

KCET 2022 Counselling: Document Verification 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will commence the first round of KCET Counselling 2022 or UG CET 2022 today. Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 will be required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8. Check the official schedule for KCET 2022 Document verification here

