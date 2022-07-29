NewsEducation
KEAM RESULT 2022

KEAM Result 2022 Live: CEE Kerala to announce results soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, check time, date here

KEAM Results 2022 will be soon available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for date and timing of the declaration of results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:37 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

KEAM Result 2022 Live: CEE Kerala to announce results soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, check time, date here
LIVE Blog

KEAM result 2022 Live: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is likely to declare the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) results soon. Students can check their results on cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password once the KEAM Result 2022 is live on the official website. Official confirmation on the date and time of the release of KEAM Results 2022.

The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Stay tune to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on KEAM Result 2022

29 July 2022
13:28 PM

KEAM Results 2022 

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce KEAM results 2022 soon.

13:26 PM

KEAM result 2022

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was conducted on July 4, 2022.

13:26 PM

KEAM result 2022: Official websites to check scorecard

  1. cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. cee-kerala.org
13:26 PM

KEAM result 2022: Official websites to check scorecard

  1. cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. cee-kerala.org
13:24 PM

KEAM Results 2022

CEE has already released the provisional answer key of KEAM 2022 on July 4.

KEAM Result 2022keam 2022KEAM resultscee.kerala.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?