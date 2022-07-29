KEAM result 2022 Live: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is likely to declare the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) results soon. Students can check their results on cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password once the KEAM Result 2022 is live on the official website. Official confirmation on the date and time of the release of KEAM Results 2022.

The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.