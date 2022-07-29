KEAM Result 2022 Live: CEE Kerala to announce results soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, check time, date here
KEAM Results 2022 will be soon available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for date and timing of the declaration of results.
KEAM result 2022 Live: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is likely to declare the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) results soon. Students can check their results on cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password once the KEAM Result 2022 is live on the official website. Official confirmation on the date and time of the release of KEAM Results 2022.
The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to announce KEAM results 2022 soon.
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was conducted on July 4, 2022.
KEAM result 2022: Official websites to check scorecard
- cee.kerala.gov.in
- cee-kerala.org
CEE has already released the provisional answer key of KEAM 2022 on July 4.
