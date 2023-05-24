LIVE | GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10 Scorecards On gseb.org, Check Steps And Direct Link Here

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: The GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 will be released on May 25, 2023, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results will be released tomorrow at 8 am on the GSEB website, gseb.org, students who enrolled for the SSC test can check their results online.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on the official website- gseb.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their Class 12th board results.