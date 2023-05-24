topStoriesenglish2612879
GSEB 10TH RESULT 2023

LIVE | GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10 Scorecards On gseb.org, Check Steps And Direct Link Here

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Candidates who took the GSEB SSC examination will be able to access their results on the official website, gseb.org tomorrow, May 25, 2023. Scroll down for the latest updates.

LIVE | GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10 Scorecards On gseb.org, Check Steps And Direct Link Here
GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: The GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 will be released on May 25, 2023, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results will be released tomorrow at 8 am on the GSEB website, gseb.org, students who enrolled for the SSC test can check their results online.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on the official website- gseb.org. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access their Class 12th board results. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For the Latest & Live Updates On GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023

24 May 2023
19:44 PM

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result: Examinations dates

Gujarat Board Class 10th SSC board examination in the state was conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

19:43 PM

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Official notification

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 official notice is available on the website of GSEB at gseb.org.

19:37 PM

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023: Date and Time 

Date: May 25, 2023

Time: 8 am 

