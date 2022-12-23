Live Updates | CBSE datesheet 2023: Board warns about fake website ahead of Class 10, 12 timetable release

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the Board exam datesheet for CBSE Class 10th and 12th. As per the latest reports, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board exam timetable by the end of this month. However, the board has not announced the release date of CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 20223.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released an important notice issuing an alert regarding the fake website of the board created by certain unscrupulous elements. As per CBSE's notice the fake website with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ is being used to dupe unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.

Students, parents and teachers must notice that the official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.