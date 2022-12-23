Live Updates | CBSE datesheet 2023: Board warns about fake website ahead of Class 10, 12 timetable release
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the Board exam datesheet for CBSE Class 10th and 12th. As per the latest reports, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board exam timetable by the end of this month. However, the board has not announced the release date of CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 20223.
Meanwhile, the CBSE has released an important notice issuing an alert regarding the fake website of the board created by certain unscrupulous elements. As per CBSE's notice the fake website with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ is being used to dupe unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.
Students, parents and teachers must notice that the official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet live: Board exam format
At least 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based, the Ministry of Education had said.
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Additional time for reading questions
In addition to the time for writing answers, which is 3 hours for most papers, CBSE board exam students get 15 minutes extra to read question papers and instructions. They are not allowed to attempt the paper during this time.
CBSE datesheet 2022 live updates: Board exam to be conducted in a single term
The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. Last year, the exam was conducted in two terms.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Dateshee live updates: Board introduces Competency-based questions
The CBSE has introduced competency-based questions in Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of exams. These competency questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format.
CBSE class 12, 10 practical datesheet 2023
The board has announced CBSE Class 12 practical exam dates. The CBSE practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will commence on January 1, 2023. The detailed CBSE 2023 date sheet 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will be available soon.
Earlier, the CBSE has announced that CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2023 and a per the past trends CBSE board exam timetable is released 45 to 60 days before the exam hence the CBSE datasheet 2023 can be expected by the end of this month.
CBSE Exam Datesheet 2023 LIVE updates: Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable
Once released, students will be able to download the CBSE Board Exam timetable for classes 10th and 12th from the official website- cbse.gov.in following the simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on, the ‘Main Website’ option.
- Click on the date sheet link.
- CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take the printout.
CBSE Class 12 Datesheet live updates: Sample papers released
CBSE has released sample question papers for Class 10, 12 final exams. Students can download it from cbseacademic.nic.in and check question paper, marking scheme and other details.
CBSE has released an important notice issuing an alert regarding the fake website of the board. As per CBSE's notice the fake website with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ is being used to dupe unsuspecting students, schools and parents
The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the Board exam datesheet for CBSE Class 10th and 12th. Board is expected to release the Class 10,12 CBSE Board exam timetable by the end of this month.
