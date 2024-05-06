ICSE Result 2024 Latest Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to declare the results of ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results for the year 2024 on Monday (May 6) at 11 AM, Joseph Emmanuel, the Chief Executive and Secretary of the council informed all the heads of the institution. The toppers or high scorers name will be annouced once the results are out.

Candidates can check their results on CISE’s website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Students should note that the ICSE and ISC compartment examinations have been discontinued from the year 2024. The students who are not satisfied with their result can opt for improvement examination for maximum two subjects.

How To Check Scorecard

Students Can follow these steps to check the results on CISCE's website:

- To see the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination results, choose ICSE in the course selection.

- To access the ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination results, select ISC from the course options.

- Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA displayed on the screen to view the result.

- Click on the 'Print' button on the results page.

(For Schools)

The Tabulation Register will be accessible on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE for schools to view and print.

Schools can log into the CAREERS Portal using the School Principal's login ID and password to access the Tabulation Register.