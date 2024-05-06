Live Updates | ICSE Result 2024: CISCE To Release ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results Soon On cisce.org - Here's How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link
ICSE Result 2024 Live Updates: CISCE is scheduled to declare the results of ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results for the year 2024 today at 11 AM.
ICSE Result 2024 Latest Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to declare the results of ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results for the year 2024 on Monday (May 6) at 11 AM, Joseph Emmanuel, the Chief Executive and Secretary of the council informed all the heads of the institution. The toppers or high scorers name will be annouced once the results are out.
Candidates can check their results on CISE’s website: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Students should note that the ICSE and ISC compartment examinations have been discontinued from the year 2024. The students who are not satisfied with their result can opt for improvement examination for maximum two subjects.
How To Check Scorecard
Students Can follow these steps to check the results on CISCE's website:
- To see the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination results, choose ICSE in the course selection.
- To access the ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination results, select ISC from the course options.
- Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA displayed on the screen to view the result.
- Click on the 'Print' button on the results page.
(For Schools)
The Tabulation Register will be accessible on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE for schools to view and print.
Schools can log into the CAREERS Portal using the School Principal's login ID and password to access the Tabulation Register.
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: Students Can Use DigiLocker To Access The Results
#CISCE Board students, effortlessly access your #ICSE (Class X) and #ISC (Class XII) Examination Results 2024! Simply visit https://t.co/tatAelhw7U select your board exam, fill in your details and get your result easily at the time of result announcement. pic.twitter.com/89tm1RzDro
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 6, 2024
ICSE Result 2024 Live: What Will Happen In CICSE's Press Conference
The CICSE is holding a press conference in the council's office at 11 a.m. today. The key statistics, including the percentage of students who appeared, the male and female candidate count, and the names of the toppers, will be announced in the presser.
ICSE 10th Result 2024 Live: What Is The Result Declarartion Time
The CISCE will declare the results today at 11AM after a press conference. The council will hold the press conference at the CISCE’s office at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017.
