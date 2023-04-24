topStoriesenglish2598496
NewsEducation
JEE MAINS RESULT 2023

Live Updates | JEE Main Result 2023: Session 2 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: Qualified applicants must appear in JEE Advanced 2023 for admission to IITs and take part in JoSAA counselling once JEE Main 2023 results are released, scroll down for latest updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 12:21 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | JEE Main Result 2023: Session 2 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
LIVE Blog

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live:  The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result is expected to be declared soon on the official website.  JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers. On April 19, NTA released the preliminary answer key for JEE Mains 2023 April session. 

JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023.

24 April 2023
12:13 PM

JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: Engineering test results

Candidates who are expecting engineering entrance test results can access their NTA JEE Main 2023 April session performance by logging in with their application number and password

 

12:01 PM

JEE Mains Session 2 Live: Official websites

 The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be hosting JEE Mains session 2 result link on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. 

11:59 AM

JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: Result date and time

JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to be released today. However, the official date and time of the result is yet to be confirmed. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?