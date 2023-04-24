Live Updates | JEE Main Result 2023: Session 2 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result is expected to be declared soon on the official website. JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers. On April 19, NTA released the preliminary answer key for JEE Mains 2023 April session.

JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023.