Live Updates | JEE Main Result 2023: Session 2 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: Qualified applicants must appear in JEE Advanced 2023 for admission to IITs and take part in JoSAA counselling once JEE Main 2023 results are released, scroll down for latest updates here.
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result is expected to be declared soon on the official website. JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers. On April 19, NTA released the preliminary answer key for JEE Mains 2023 April session.
JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2.
JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: Engineering test results
Candidates who are expecting engineering entrance test results can access their NTA JEE Main 2023 April session performance by logging in with their application number and password
JEE Mains Session 2 Live: Official websites
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be hosting JEE Mains session 2 result link on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: Result date and time
JEE Mains Session 2 result is expected to be released today. However, the official date and time of the result is yet to be confirmed.