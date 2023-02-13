topStoriesenglish2572757
Live Updates | UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam City Intimation Slip to be RELEASED TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Live: The city slip for the December session will likely be out today, and the admit card will be available this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Feb 13, 2023

Live Updates | UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam City Intimation Slip to be RELEASED TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here
UGC NET 2023 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards and exam city information slips of the December edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. The exam city intimation link and admit cards will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the reports Exam city slip will be out on today 13 Feb. The UGC NET 2023 hall ticket will provide the exam date, location, and shift times. UGC-NET will be held in computer-based test (CBT) modality in December 2022 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

The advanced city slip for the UGC NET December Session was supposed to be released last week, according to the exam calendar. The exam city slip, however, has been postponed. According to reports, the UGC NET exam city slips will be released today. The UGC NET December 2022 test and the UGC NET June 2023 exam have been combined by NTA and the University Grants Commission, UGC. Exams for the UGC NET December Session will soon start, while the June Cycle is anticipated to begin on June 13, 2023.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly”, reads the official notification.

13 February 2023
12:03 PM

UGC NET 2022-23 Live Updates: Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible to apply for the exam. 

12:00 PM

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: Exam Intimation Slip Likely Today 

UGC NET exam intimation slip will likely release today. As per the information bulletin, the admit card is expected to release in second week of February 2023. 

