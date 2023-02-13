Live Updates | UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam City Intimation Slip to be RELEASED TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here

UGC NET 2023 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards and exam city information slips of the December edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. The exam city intimation link and admit cards will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the reports Exam city slip will be out on today 13 Feb. The UGC NET 2023 hall ticket will provide the exam date, location, and shift times. UGC-NET will be held in computer-based test (CBT) modality in December 2022 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

The advanced city slip for the UGC NET December Session was supposed to be released last week, according to the exam calendar. The exam city slip, however, has been postponed. According to reports, the UGC NET exam city slips will be released today. The UGC NET December 2022 test and the UGC NET June 2023 exam have been combined by NTA and the University Grants Commission, UGC. Exams for the UGC NET December Session will soon start, while the June Cycle is anticipated to begin on June 13, 2023.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly”, reads the official notification.