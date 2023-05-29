Live | MAH MBA CET Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Maharashtra CET Result To Be Declared Today On mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

MAH CET Result 2023 Live: The MAH MBA CET Result will be announced today, on May 29, 2023. Howerever the Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced the official date yet. Once the date and time for the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website.

MAH MBA CET Result link will be activated soon. By using their application number and password, candidates who took the exam on 25 and 26 March 2023, and on 6 May 2023, will be able to download their MAH CET MBA Result 2023.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will be eligible to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to appear for MAH CET counselling. It is suggested to keep visiting the official portal of SCET Cell for latest news on counselling.