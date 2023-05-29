Live | MAH MBA CET Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Maharashtra CET Result To Be Declared Today On mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here
MAH MBA CET Result expected to be released today, May 29, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
MAH CET Result 2023 Live: The MAH MBA CET Result will be announced today, on May 29, 2023. Howerever the Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced the official date yet. Once the date and time for the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website.
MAH MBA CET Result link will be activated soon. By using their application number and password, candidates who took the exam on 25 and 26 March 2023, and on 6 May 2023, will be able to download their MAH CET MBA Result 2023.
Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will be eligible to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to appear for MAH CET counselling. It is suggested to keep visiting the official portal of SCET Cell for latest news on counselling.
MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Details On The Scorecard
- Name of the candidate
- Overall percentage
- All India ranking serial wise
- Roll number of the candidate
- Total score
MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check MAH MBA CET Result 2023
- Visit the official website mahacet.org
- Click on MAH MBA CET Result 2023 link
- Fill in your required details on the page
- Your MAH MBA CET Result 2023 will be displayed
- Check and take a printout of your result for future reference
MAH MBA CET Result Live Updates: Exam Date
MAH MBA CET exam was conducted on 25 and 26 March 2023, and on 6 May 2023, students will be able to check their MAH CET MBA Result 2023 soon.
MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
Maharashtra MBA CET result is expected to be out today at 5 PM, result link will be updated here.