topStoriesenglish2616260
NewsEducation
MAH CET

Live | MAH MBA CET Result 2023 (TODAY): Maharashtra CET Result To Be OUT Anytime On mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

MAH MBA CET Result expected to be released today, June 1, scroll down for all the live and latest updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:01 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | MAH MBA CET Result 2023 (TODAY): Maharashtra CET Result To Be OUT Anytime On mahacet.org- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

MAH CET Result 2023 Live: The MAH MBA CET Result will be announced today, on June 1, 2023. Howerever the Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced the official date yet. Once the date and time for the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their application/roll number and password on the official website. 

MAH MBA CET Result link will be activated soon. By using their application number and password, candidates who took the exam on 25 and 26 March 2023, and on 6 May 2023, will be able to download their MAH CET MBA Result 2023.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will be eligible to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to appear for MAH CET counselling. It is suggested to keep visiting the official portal of SCET Cell for latest news on counselling.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On MAH MBA CET  Result 2023

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!