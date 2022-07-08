Manipur HSLC result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur released the Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 on Friday (July 8, 2022). Manipur board has announced the HSLC results on the official website of the state board. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website - manresults.nic.in.

Students can check Manipur HSLC results by entering their roll number on the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur website.

Manipur HSLC exam result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website - manresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022” on the homepage

Step 3. Enter in your the roll number

Step 4. Click the submit button

Step 5. Manipur board exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.