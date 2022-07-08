Manipur HSLC result 2022 LIVE: BOSEM declares HSLC results at manresults.nic.in, direct link here
Manipur HSLC result 2022: Students can check class 10 HSLC result 2022 by entering their roll number.
Manipur HSLC result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur released the Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 on Friday (July 8, 2022). Manipur board has announced the HSLC results on the official website of the state board. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website - manresults.nic.in.
Students can check Manipur HSLC results by entering their roll number on the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur website.
Manipur HSLC exam result 2022: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official website - manresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022” on the homepage
Step 3. Enter in your the roll number
Step 4. Click the submit button
Step 5. Manipur board exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Direct link to check Manipur HSLC exam result 2022
Manipur HSLC result 2022: Important details
Students can check Manipur HSLC result by enering their roll number on Board of Secondary Education, Manipur website.
Manipur HSLC result 2022: Where to check
Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website - manresults.nic.in.
Manipur HSLC result 2022 OUT
Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 on Friday (July 8, 2022). Manipur board has announced the HSLC results on the official website of the state board.
