Manipur HSLC result 2022 LIVE: BOSEM declares HSLC results at manresults.nic.in, direct link here

Manipur HSLC result 2022: Students can check class 10 HSLC result 2022 by entering their roll number.

Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Manipur HSLC result 2022 LIVE: BOSEM declares HSLC results at manresults.nic.in, direct link here
Manipur HSLC result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur released the Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 on Friday (July 8, 2022). Manipur board has announced the HSLC results on the official website of the state board. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website - manresults.nic.in.

Students can check Manipur HSLC results by entering their roll number on the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur website. 

Manipur HSLC exam result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website - manresults.nic.in 

Step 2. Click on “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022” on the homepage 

Step 3. Enter in your the roll number

Step 4. Click the submit button

Step 5. Manipur board exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

08 July 2022
18:28 PM

Direct link to check Manipur HSLC exam result 2022

18:28 PM

18:27 PM

Manipur HSLC result 2022: Important details 

Students can check Manipur HSLC result by enering their roll number on Board of Secondary Education, Manipur website.

 

18:27 PM

Manipur HSLC result 2022: Where to check 

Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website - manresults.nic.in.

 

18:27 PM

Manipur HSLC result 2022 OUT

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 on Friday (July 8, 2022). Manipur board has announced the HSLC results on the official website of the state board. 

 

