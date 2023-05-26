Live | MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Announced On megresults.nic- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage
Meghalaya Board the MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 declared today on megresults.nic. Scroll down for the direct link and latest updates.
Trending Photos
MBOSE Result 2023 DECLARED: Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura declared the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for their regular board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. They have to use their required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results.
MBOSE Result 2023: Exam Date
MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Exams from March 3 to March 17, 2023The HSSLC 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023.
Meghalaya Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats
Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96%. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17%.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Meghalaya Board Result 2023
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: District Wise Pass Percentage
The East Khasi Hills district has topped in MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream result 2023 with the pass percentage of 89.93%.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Students
This year, over 50,000 students have appeared for the MBOSE SSLC board exams, whereas approximately 20,000 students have given the HSSLC Arts stream exams.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLS Arts Result 2023 Live Updates: DECLARED
The MBOSE Board officials have declared the Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts stream results.
Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Check MBOSE Scores Via SMS
Step 1: Open SMS application on your smartphone
Step 2: Type the message in the given format - MBOSE10(space)roll number
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: The MBOSE Board class 10th result 2023 will be appear on the screen in the form of SMS alert
Step 5: Go through the scores and take a screenshot for future use
MBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Website Crashed
Meghalaya board class 10th, 12th result is declared, website is crashed.
MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Download Scorecards
- Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board
- Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage
- Enter your roll number
- Your result will be displayed on your screen
- Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Date And Time
The Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to release the MBOSE Board class 10th, 12th Arts results 2023 on Friday, today, May 26, in online mode. The board officials will announce the results in a press conference around 10 AM. Students can download their respective scorecards at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.