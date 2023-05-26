Live | MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED): Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Declared On megresults.nic- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

MBOSE Result 2023 Live: Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will declare the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023, in online mode. Once declared, students who have appeared for their regular board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. They have to use their required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results.

MBOSE Result 2023: Exam Date

MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Exams from March 3 to March 17, 2023The HSSLC 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023.

Meghalaya Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats

Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96%. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17%.