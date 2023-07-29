Live | NEET UG Counselling Result 2023 (SOON): MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the NEET UG 2023 Counselling result for the first round of seat allotment today, July 29, 2023. Candidates will be able to check and download the NEET UG seat allotment results from the official website - mcc.nic.in, once the seat allotment list is released.

Candidates shortlisted in the 1st round of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be required to upload documents on MCC's official website and will have to report and join the alloted college from July 31 to August 4. The document verification process will be held by the alloted institution from August 5 to August 6. The Direct Link for NEET UG Counselling Result 2023 will be published here soon