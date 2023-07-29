Live | NEET UG Counselling Result 2023 (SOON): MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today, Check Latest Updates
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: MCC will declare the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on the official wesbite - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for latest updtes
Trending Photos
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the NEET UG 2023 Counselling result for the first round of seat allotment today, July 29, 2023. Candidates will be able to check and download the NEET UG seat allotment results from the official website - mcc.nic.in, once the seat allotment list is released.
Candidates shortlisted in the 1st round of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be required to upload documents on MCC's official website and will have to report and join the alloted college from July 31 to August 4. The document verification process will be held by the alloted institution from August 5 to August 6. The Direct Link for NEET UG Counselling Result 2023 will be published here soon
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Number Of Rounds Of Counselling
There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. Out of these four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by MCC i.e. Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round. The Stray Vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed Universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities for the Stray Vacancy round.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date, Time
The MCC is schedule to declare the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Result 2023 today, July 29, however the time of the announcement of the results is not released, hence candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result Live Update
The MCC will declare the seat allotment result for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 today on the official website - mcc.nic.in, the time of the announcement of the result has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website or follow the Zee New live blog for the latest updates.