MP Board Result 2024 Live Update: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Today At 4 PM On mpbse.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

MP Board Result 2024: Students can check their grades on mpbse.nic.in after 4 p.m. today, April 24, scroll down for latest update.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST|Source:
MP Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will release the Class 10th and 12th results today, April 24. When the MP board 10th and 12th results 2024 are issued, students can check them on the board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The scores will be revealed at 4 p.m. The board has scheduled a press conference to announce the results, after which the scorecard download link will be activated.

The MP board Class 10 test took conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, while the Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to March 5, 2024. This year, around 16 lakh applicants registered for the MPBSE MP Board 10th and 12th examinations.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on MP Board Result 2024.

