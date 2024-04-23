MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 5, 8 Results OUT Today At 11.30 AM On rskmp.in- Check Latest Updates
MP board class 5th and 8th result will be released today at 11.30 AM, scroll down for all the live and latest updates on it.
MP Board Result 2024 LIVE: The MP Board 5th and 8th Result 2024 will be out today, April 23, 2024, at 11:30 am on the official website - rskmp.in. To check their results, students who took the MP Class 5th and 8th Exams 2024 will need their roll numbers and other login details. They must score at least 33% to pass the MP Board Exam 2024. If they don't meet this requirement, they can take the MP Board 5th and 8th Improvement Exams. Also, if students aren't satisfied with their marks, they can apply for a review by paying a revaluation fee.
MP Board 2024 Result: Last Year's Pass Percentage
In 2023, about 11.79 lakh students took the MP Board 5th Exam, with over 9.70 lakh students passing, resulting in an 82.27% pass rate. For the MP Board 8th Exam, approximately 10.66 lakh students appeared, and 8.11 lakh of them passed, making the overall pass percentage for Class 8 students 76.09%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 Live: Steps To Check Scores
- Visit official website rskmp.in.
- Log in using the requisite credentials.
- Select the result link corresponding to your class (5th or 8th).
- Check the result, save it for future reference.
MP Board 5th, 8th Class Result 2024 LIVE: Today
The RSKMP Class 5th Result 2024 will be announced at 11.30 AM today, April 23, 2024. Students can check their results on the official website - rskmp.in, direct link will be provided here.