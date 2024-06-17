Advertisement
NEET PG ADMIT CARD 2024

LIVE | NEET PG Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in - Check Latest Updates Here

NEET PG Admit Card LIVE: The NEET PG admit card can be downloaded by candidates until June 23 at natboard.edu.in, the official website, scroll down for the latest updates.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 02:34 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

NEET PG Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2024 admit card on June 18. Candidates who have registered can access the official website, natboard.edu.in, to download their admit card. On June 23, 2024, the NEET PG exam will be administered across the country at multiple locations. Candidates must provide their registration number and birthdate to download the admit card.

Candidates should get in touch with the exam authorities right away to have any errors on their admit card corrected. Candidates need to bring a photo ID and their NEET PG admit card to the exam centre on exam day. Admit cards can be downloaded until June 23. Selected applicants can gain entry into over 350 medical colleges, encompassing both governmental and private institutions.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on NEET PG Admit Card 2024.

17 June 2024
14:30 IST

NEET PG 2024 Live: Admit Card Out Soon

NEET Admit Card 2024 to be released tomorrow. However, the time of the release is yet to be announced.

