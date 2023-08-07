Live Updates | NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result Round 1 Seat Allotment List Out Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates who qualified in NEET PG and applied for all-India quota counselling can view their seat allotment results at mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for the first round of NEET PG counseling today. Candidates who qualified for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies and applied for all-India quota counseling can check seat allotment results on mcc.nic.in once they are announced.
Candidates must upload their supporting documentation on August 8 to the MCC website. They must report to/join the designated institute between August 8 and 14.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live: Registration for second round
Registration for the second round of NEET PG counselling will open on August 17 and will close on August 22.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live: Steps to check here
- Visit the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.
- Go to PG counselling.
- Open the round 1 seat allotment result link.
- Enter your credentials, if required, and login.
- Check and download the seat allotment result.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Live: Verification of data
In the period from August 15 to August 17, institutes will confirm and exchange data regarding joined candidates with MCC.