Live Updates | NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result Round 1 Seat Allotment List Out Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for the first round of NEET PG counseling today. Candidates who qualified for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies and applied for all-India quota counseling can check seat allotment results on mcc.nic.in once they are announced.

Candidates must upload their supporting documentation on August 8 to the MCC website. They must report to/join the designated institute between August 8 and 14.