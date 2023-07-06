trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631535
NEET UG 2023

Live| NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC To Begin Registration SOON, Check List Of Important Documents & More Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2023 soon the official website mcc.nic.in soon, scroll down to check latest updates.

 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process soon. The official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling process is expected to be released this week on the official website mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.

06 July 2023
12:56 PM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Udpates: List of Important Documents

  1. NEET UG admit card, rank card
  2. Photograph of the candidate
  3. Signature of the candidate
  4. DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  5. Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  6. Category certificate (Other than general)
  7. Character certificate
  8. Medical Fitness certificate
  9. Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)
12:50 PM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

 

 

12:46 PM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Official Website

Candidates will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 Counselling process on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic and the direct link for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration will be published here as soon as it is made available by the committee.

12:35 PM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Live Updates

MCC will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic. The Committee is expected to start the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 this week, however, the official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

