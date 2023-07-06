Live| NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC To Begin Registration SOON, Check List Of Important Documents & More Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process soon. The official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling process is expected to be released this week on the official website mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.



