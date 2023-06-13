Live | NEET UG Result 2023 (TODAY): NTA NEET Result Shortly, June 13 Answer Key For Manipur Candidates Out At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Result soon. According to the latest reports, the NEET UG 2023 Result is likely to be declared today, June 13, 2023 at 4 PM. Once the result is declared, it would be made available for students to check on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Result: Exam Date

NEET 2023 was conducted on May 7, 2023 for nearly 21 lakh students. The NEET Exam for Manipur candidates was held on June 6, 2023. The provisional answer keys for both the exams have been shared by NTA and the objection windows have closed.

NEET UG 2023: Toppers List Here

Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.