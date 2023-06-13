Live | NEET UG Result 2023 (TODAY): NTA NEET Result Shortly, June 13 Answer Key For Manipur Candidates Out At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Direct Link Here
NEET UG 2023 Live: NEET UG result will likely be declared today. NEET exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 for nearly 21 lakh students, scroll down for all the latest updates.
NEET UG 2023 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Result soon. According to the latest reports, the NEET UG 2023 Result is likely to be declared today, June 13, 2023 at 4 PM. Once the result is declared, it would be made available for students to check on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Result: Exam Date
NEET 2023 was conducted on May 7, 2023 for nearly 21 lakh students. The NEET Exam for Manipur candidates was held on June 6, 2023. The provisional answer keys for both the exams have been shared by NTA and the objection windows have closed.
NEET UG 2023: Toppers List Here
Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.
Neet.nta.nic.in 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Calculate NEET Score?
- Download NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet from NTA official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.
- Match the answers with the question id in NEET UG answer key and OMR sheet.
- Count the number of correct and incorrect answers in NEET UG 2023.
- For every right answer, add four marks and for every incorrect answer deduct 1 mark.
NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 13 Languages
NEET (UG) 2023 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Results
- Visit the NTA NEET UG result website at neet.nta.nic.in 2023.
- On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen
- Download the NEET UG results 2023 for future reference.
NTA NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required To Check Results
To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login to neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: Date And Time
NEET UG 2023 result will likely be declared today, June 13 at 4 PM. However officials are yet to confirm the same. Stay tuned for the latest updates.