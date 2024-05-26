Odisha Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Matric, CHSE Result To Be OUT Today At orissaresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Odisha Board Result 2024 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the Odisha results today, May 26, 2024. Students can access their Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To view the Odisha results 2024, students need to enter their roll number and registration number in the result login window. The Odisha board exams for the academic year 2023-24 took place from February 16 to March 20, 2024.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024: Result Timings

This year, approximately 5.5 lakh students sat for the Odisha Matric examination. The results will be released at 10 am, and a direct link will be activated at 11:30 am.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: Result Timings

This year, around 3.84 lakh students, including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular students, appeared for the Class 12 final exams at 1,160 test centres across the state. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the Class 12th or HS (+2) results today, May 26. The result announcement is scheduled for 4:30 pm.