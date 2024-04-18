PSEB 10th Result 2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Result To Be OUT Anytime At pseb.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

PSEB Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the PSEB 10th result 2024 today at 2:30 p.m. The board will hold a press conference to announce the PSEB Class 10 results 2024, and the result link will be available on the official website (pseb.ac.in) the following day, April 19, 2024. Students must have their roll number, application number, and registration number to obtain their Punjab Board 10th results. They can also acquire the PSEB result for the 10th grade in 2024 by SMS.



In addition to the results, the board will hold a press conference to reveal the top candidates, the overall pass rate, and details regarding compartment exams and scrutiny. It is vital to note that the online results are provisional, and students must physically visit their schools to collect their actual marksheets. This year, a total of 297,048 applicants took the Punjab Board test. The exam was administered at 3,808 exam centres.



