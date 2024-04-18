PSEB 10th Result 2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Result To Be OUT Anytime At pseb.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here
PSEB 10th Results 2024 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in, scroll down for latest update.
PSEB Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the PSEB 10th result 2024 today at 2:30 p.m. The board will hold a press conference to announce the PSEB Class 10 results 2024, and the result link will be available on the official website (pseb.ac.in) the following day, April 19, 2024. Students must have their roll number, application number, and registration number to obtain their Punjab Board 10th results. They can also acquire the PSEB result for the 10th grade in 2024 by SMS.
In addition to the results, the board will hold a press conference to reveal the top candidates, the overall pass rate, and details regarding compartment exams and scrutiny. It is vital to note that the online results are provisional, and students must physically visit their schools to collect their actual marksheets. This year, a total of 297,048 applicants took the Punjab Board test. The exam was administered at 3,808 exam centres.
Punjab Board Class 10th 2024 LIVE: Scores to be check via SMS
Last year, PSEB 10th scores were distributed to pupils via SMS and DigiLocker, in addition to the websites. To check Punjab board marks via SMS, students needed to enter their PB10 roll number> and send to 5676750. If the option to verify results via SMS becomes available this year, the board will announce it in the press release.
PSEB Result 2024: Steps to check scores here
Open your internet browser and navigate to the Punjab Board's website.
Go to the Results page.
Open the Class 12 results link.
Enter your roll number or name to search the results.
PSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Link to be activated tomorrow
PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: The Punjab board 10th result will be announced on April 18 in the afternoon. On Thursday, the board will simply provide the names of top performers and provide the results data. Scorecard download links will be activated tomorrow, April 19, most likely in the morning.
Punjab Board Class 10th Result Live: Date and time of result
The Punjab board's Class 10 results will be published today, April 18 at 2.30 PM. The PSEB has scheduled a press conference for the afternoon to release the results, toppers' names, and other information.