PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Punjab Board To Declare VIII Results Today On pseb.ac.in, Direct Link, Toppers List & More Here

PSEB 8th Class Result Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) expected to release the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in today. Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia will declare the PSEB Class 8 Results via press conference at 2.30 pm.

Students will be required to entre their roll number and dte of birth to download the PSEB Punjab Board 8th result 2023 through the official result link.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023