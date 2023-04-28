topStoriesenglish2600249
PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Punjab Board To Declare VIII Results Today On pseb.ac.in, Direct Link, Toppers List & More Here

PSEB Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 8th results 2023 on the official website- pseb.ac.in, scroll down to check more information.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

PSEB 8th Class Result Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) expected to release the PSEB Class 8th Results 2023 on its official website - pseb.ac.in today. Punjab Board Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia will declare the PSEB Class 8 Results via press conference at 2.30 pm.

Students will be required to entre their roll number and dte of birth to download the PSEB Punjab Board 8th result 2023 through the official result link.  

28 April 2023
14:08 PM

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Direct Link

Students waiting for the Punjab Board 8th Results must note that the direct link to download the PSEB 8th scorecards will be provided here as soon as the results are announced on the official wesbite - pseb.ac.in

14:06 PM

PSEB Class 8th Result Today

The PSEB 8th result 2023 will be announced today, April 28, 2023 through a press conference in which PSEB chairperson Dr. Satbir Bedi and the Vice Chairman Varinder Kumar Bhatia will be in attendance. The results are expected to be decalred at 2.30 pm. 

