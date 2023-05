PSEB Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board 10th 12th Result To Be Declared Anytime Soon On pseb.ac.in Check Latest Updates

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th and 12th Result 2023 soon. As per reports, the results will be announced before May 31. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check their results and get their scorecards on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

As per the official website, the Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023. PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, 2023, while Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023.

Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year.