PSEB Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon, Check Updates

Punjab Board 8th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 8th and 12th board exam results soon. According to the latest media reports, PSEB Class 12th Board Result and PSEB Class 8 Board Result is likely to be declared on Tuesday, April 30.

Once declared, Class 12th and 8th students will be able to check their Punjab Board Result 2024 on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Nearly 3 lakh students sat in the PSEB Class 12 board exams which were held from February 13 to March 30. Students must score at least 33 in each subject to pass the Punjab Board exam. After the declaration of results, students who are not satisfied with their scores may request re-evaluation.