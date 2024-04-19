Advertisement
NewsEducation
RAJASTHAN BOARD RESULT 2024 CLASS

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 10th Board Result 2024 Soon, What We Know So Far

Once the evaluation is complete, the board will releasing the final Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 on the official RBSE website. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 04:21 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Board Result Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education administered the examination for class 10th for all streams (arts, science, and commerce). The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. Every year, approximately 11 lakh students participate in this examination in Rajasthan. However, the process of checking and evaluating answer sheets is currently underway. The board is aiming to conclude the RBSE 10th answer sheet evaluation by April 2024. Once the evaluation is complete, the board will releasing the final Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 on the official RBSE website. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?