RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 10th Board Result 2024 Soon, What We Know So Far
Rajasthan Board Result Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education administered the examination for class 10th for all streams (arts, science, and commerce). The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. Every year, approximately 11 lakh students participate in this examination in Rajasthan. However, the process of checking and evaluating answer sheets is currently underway. The board is aiming to conclude the RBSE 10th answer sheet evaluation by April 2024. Once the evaluation is complete, the board will releasing the final Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 on the official RBSE website.
