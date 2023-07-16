Live | TS EAMCET Counselling Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out SOON, Check Latest Updates

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce seat allotment results for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check the TS EAMCET Counselling Result on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in following the simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Counselling Result 2023 Time

The seat allotment result for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 is scheduled to be released today, July 16, however the time of the release of the list is not announced by the TSCHE. Candidates waiting for the seat allotment must note that the Direct Link for TS EAMCET Counselling Result will be published here once the list is released on the official website



