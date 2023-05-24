Live Updates | TS EAMCET Results 2023 Declared At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Latest Update Here
TS EAMCET Result 2023 DECLARED: Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held from May 10 to 11, while Engineering exams were held from May 12 to 14, scroll down for more details.
TS EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: The JNTU Hyderabad declared the results for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on May 25. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. The JNTU conducts the TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).
The Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held on May 10 and 11 during the morning shift (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and evening shift (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The engineering test was given from May 12 to 14 in the morning and afternoon shifts.
TS EAMCET 2023 Live: Total students
This year, around 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the TS EAMCET examination.
TS EAMCET 2023 result soon; number of applicants
195275 appeared engineering
106514 agriculture
TS EAMCET 2023 Result 2023 DECLARED
Result of Telangana EAMCET 2023 has been announced on the official website.
TS EAMCET 2023 result credentials
The TS EAMCET 2023 results credentials include TS EAMCET hall ticket 2023 number and dates of birth.
TS EEAMCET Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check
- Visit the TS EAMCET official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on the direct link to check the TS EAMCET 2023 result.
- Enter the login credentials
- TS EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download TS EAMCET result 2023 for future reference.
TS EAMCET 2023 Live: Last year trends
Last year, 80.41 percent of students passed in engineering and 88.34% passed in agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET exam. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy secured the first rank in the engineering stream whereas Neha was the topper in the Agriculture stream
A news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. to reveal the results of the TS EAMCET 2023. Candidates who took the TS EAMCET exam can see their results on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will announce the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) tomorrow, May 25.