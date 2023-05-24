Live Updates | TS EAMCET Results 2023 Declared At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Latest Update Here

TS EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: The JNTU Hyderabad declared the results for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on May 25. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. The JNTU conducts the TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held on May 10 and 11 during the morning shift (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and evening shift (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The engineering test was given from May 12 to 14 in the morning and afternoon shifts.