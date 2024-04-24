TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE: TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be OUT Today At 11 AM On bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the results for both Class 11th and Class 12th examinations today, April 24 at 11 am. To check the TS Inter results 2024, students from either class can visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. It's recommended that students who took the Class 11 and Class 12 exams organized by TSBIE have their roll numbers, admit cards, and other relevant identification documents ready. If the TSBIE website experiences any issues during the release of the TS Inter results 2024, students can also check their results through the 'T App Folio' mobile application.

TS Inter Result 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Exam Details

The TS Intermediate exams, also known as IPE March exams were conducted from February 28 to March this year, with two shifts. Last year, the TS Inter Results were declared on May 9. But this year, because of the Lok Sabha General Elections, the result will be out soon. So, the board might release the results in April itself.