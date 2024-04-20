TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE: TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Soon At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Latest Updates

TS Result 2024: The Telangana State Board for School Examination (TSBSE) and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) are getting ready to announce the results of the Class 10 exams (SSC) and the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check them on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in once they're officially out. However, the exact date and time of the results haven't been confirmed yet by the authorities.

The TS Intermediate exams, also known as IPE March exams were conducted from February 28 to March this year, with two shifts. Last year, the TS Inter Results were declared on May 9. But this year, because of the Lok Sabha General Elections, the result will be out soon. So, the board might release the results in April itself.