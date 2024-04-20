Advertisement
NewsEducation
TS INTER RESULT 2024

TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE: TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Soon At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Latest Updates

Telangana Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd year and SSC result will be declared soon, scroll down for all the latest updates on it. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 09:52 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS Inter Result 2024
LIVE Blog

TS Result 2024: The Telangana State Board for School Examination (TSBSE) and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) are getting ready to announce the results of the Class 10 exams (SSC) and the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check them on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in once they're officially out. However, the exact date and time of the results haven't been confirmed yet by the authorities.

The TS Intermediate exams, also known as IPE March exams were conducted from February 28 to March this year, with two shifts. Last year, the TS Inter Results were declared on May 9. But this year, because of the Lok Sabha General Elections, the result will be out soon. So, the board might release the results in April itself.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On TS Inter And SSC Result 2024

20 April 2024
09:50 AM

TS Results 2024 Live: Soon

The results of Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year and SSC results are expected to be released in the last week of April. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?