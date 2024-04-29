TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Results To Be Announce On April 30, Check Details
The Board of School Education Telangana is scheduled to announce Manabadi TS 10th result 2024 on April 30.
Telangana SSC Class 10 Results Updates: The Board of School Education (BSE) Telangana is scheduled to announce Manabadi TS 10th result 2024 on April 30. One TS SSC Result 2024 will declare, students of Class 10 BSE Telangana will be easily able to check their scores on bse.telangana.gov.in.
The TS SSC results in 2024 Manabadi which you collect online primarily are provisional, students must visit the school to collect the original results. Telangana Class 10 results-seeking students appeared for the exams from March 18 to April 2. Keep following the updates of the TS SSC Result 2024 date and time, how to check out the Manabadi TS SSC result and how to download it from the TS SSC Result 2024 link.
Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Details Required To Check Result
Student needs to provide their roll number and date of birth on the website to check the details.
Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Where Students Can Check Scores
Candidates can visit the official websites which are bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The Students have to check the results link on the homepage of the website.
Telangana Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES: Check Out Passing Criteria
Students must need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall pass the examination.
Telangana Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES: Where To Check Results?
The result for Manabadi TS SSC Result is scheduled to be announce tomorrow, the appeared student can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in