TS SSC RESULT 2024

TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Results To Be Announce On April 30, Check Details

The Board of School Education Telangana is scheduled to announce Manabadi TS 10th result 2024 on April 30. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Telangana SSC Class 10 Results Updates: The Board of School Education (BSE) Telangana is scheduled to announce Manabadi TS 10th result 2024 on April 30. One TS SSC Result 2024 will declare, students of Class 10 BSE Telangana will be easily able to check their scores on bse.telangana.gov.in. 

The TS SSC results in 2024 Manabadi which you collect online primarily are provisional, students must visit the school to collect the original results. Telangana Class 10 results-seeking students appeared for the exams from March 18 to April 2. Keep following the updates of the TS SSC Result 2024 date and time, how to check out the Manabadi TS SSC result and how to download it from the TS SSC Result 2024 link.

29 April 2024
18:18 PM

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Details Required To Check Result

Student needs to provide their roll number and date of birth on the website to check the details. 

18:02 PM

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Where Students Can Check Scores

Candidates can visit the official websites which are bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The Students have to check the results link on the homepage of the website. 

17:51 PM

Telangana Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES: Check Out Passing Criteria 

Students must need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall pass the examination.

17:18 PM

Telangana Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES: Where To Check Results?

The result for Manabadi TS SSC Result is scheduled to be announce tomorrow, the appeared student can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in

