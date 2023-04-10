Live Updates | UGC NET 2022-23: Result For December Cycle Likely To Be Out Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
UGC NET 2022-23 December session result will likely be out today, scroll down for all the latest updates here.
University Grants Commission National Eligibilty Test (UGC NET 2023) result for the December 2022 edition will likely be out today. According to reports the result will be out on April 10 2023. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited. One of the most crucial exams for applicants hoping to work as assistant professors or research scholars in India is the UGC NET exam. The UGC NET test is given twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), between June and December.
UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Exam Date
The results of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle, which took place between February 21 and March 16, 2023, are anticipated to be made public on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, at any time this week.
UGC NET 2022 December: Total Phases
UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released
UGC NET 2022-23 Live Updates: Steps To Download Scorecards
- Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the home page, open the result download link given under candidate activity.
- Now, login by entering your application number and date of birth.
- View and download the UGC NET scorecard.
UGC NET December 2022 Result Live: Important Details To Check On Scorecard
- Candidate’s Name
- Candidate's father's name
- Candidate’s Roll Number
- Candidate’s Registration Number
- Candidate’s Date Of Birth
- Candidate’s Gender
- Candidate’s Category
- Name Of Exam
- Total Marks Obtained By The Candidate
UGC NET 2022-23 Live Updates: Total Phases
The UGC NET December 2022 was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. This time, a total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam. The test took place from February 21 to March 16, 2023.
UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: Final Provisional Answer Key Out
NTA has issued the final provisional answer key of UGC NET. It can be downloaded from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Likely Today
UGC NET result for December 2022 exam which was held in February-March 2023 is expected to be announced soon. When declared, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.
