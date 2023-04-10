Live Updates | UGC NET 2022-23: Result For December Cycle Likely To Be Out Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

University Grants Commission National Eligibilty Test (UGC NET 2023) result for the December 2022 edition will likely be out today. According to reports the result will be out on April 10 2023. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited. One of the most crucial exams for applicants hoping to work as assistant professors or research scholars in India is the UGC NET exam. The UGC NET test is given twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), between June and December.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Exam Date

The results of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle, which took place between February 21 and March 16, 2023, are anticipated to be made public on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, at any time this week.

UGC NET 2022 December: Total Phases

UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. Follow this blog for UGC NET result date, time and other updates.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released

UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. There is no provision to challenge it.