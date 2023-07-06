LIVE | UGC NET 2023 (TODAY): Answer Key To Be OUT Shortly, Result Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2023 answer key 2023 today, July 6, 2023. When the preliminary answer keys for the National Eligibility Test 2023 are announced, they will be available for download from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the latest reports, the answer keys were scheduled to be released on June 5, 2023. The UGC NET June 2023 answer keys could not be uploaded due to technical difficulties. The testing agency is likely to provide the preliminary answer keys today. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the official website for the most recent changes.

UGC NET 2023: Exam Date

UGC NET exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22.

UGC NET 2023: Result Date

NTA is expected to announce May 2023 results of UGC NET by the last week of July.