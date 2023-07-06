LIVE | UGC NET 2023 (TODAY): Answer Key To Be OUT Shortly, Result Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here
UGC NET 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release UGC NET 2023 answer key today, scroll down for all the latest updates.
Trending Photos
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2023 answer key 2023 today, July 6, 2023. When the preliminary answer keys for the National Eligibility Test 2023 are announced, they will be available for download from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the latest reports, the answer keys were scheduled to be released on June 5, 2023. The UGC NET June 2023 answer keys could not be uploaded due to technical difficulties. The testing agency is likely to provide the preliminary answer keys today. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the official website for the most recent changes.
UGC NET 2023: Exam Date
UGC NET exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22.
UGC NET 2023: Result Date
NTA is expected to announce May 2023 results of UGC NET by the last week of July.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UGC NET Answer Key, Result 2023
UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 LIVE: Here's How To Download
Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Open the answer key download tab under candidate activity.
Enter the asked details and login.
Check answer key, question paper and responses.
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Live: Login Credentials Required
Application number
Date of birth.
UGC NET Final Answer Key Live: Along With Result
UGC NET Final Answer Key will release along with result. The result will be announced after the objection window for answer key closes.
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key LIVE: Today
“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has tweeted.