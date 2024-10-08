UGC NET Final Result 2024 (SHORTLY) Live: NTA To Release Final Answer Key To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here
UGC NET Result LIVE: The results for the UGC NET June re-examination, held in August and September, are yet to be released. Once available, candidates can check them on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. For the latest updates, scroll down for more details.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once the results are out, candidates can view and download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth. The final answer key will be published either with or shortly after the results. The provisional answer key was released in stages, with the extended objection window closing on September 14. Candidates were allowed to submit objections by paying ₹200 per question, and these were reviewed by subject experts. If any objections are deemed valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The UGC NET June re-exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The exam covered 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking, and candidates receive two marks (+2) for each correct answer.
NTA UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Here's how to download result
Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link to download the UGC NET scorecard.
Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.
Submit the details and view your result.
Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
UGC NET Result LIVE: Date and time of the examination
The results for the UGC NET June re-examination, conducted in August and September, are yet to be released. Once available, candidates can check them on the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. However, there's no official information regarding the date and time of the result announcement.
