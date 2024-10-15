UGC NET Final Result 2024 (SHORTLY): NTA To Release June Session Result Anytime Now At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET Result 2024 anytime now. Once released, candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June exam can check their results on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Results will also be available on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the scorecard. The UGC NET June examination took place between August 21 and September 4, 2024, in Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The provisional answer key was released in September, and candidates had until September 14, 2024, to raise objections. The final answer key will be prepared based on the feedback received. If any objections are found valid, necessary revisions will be made to the final answer key. The UGC NET exam includes 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates receive two marks (+2) for each correct answer.