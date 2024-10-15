UGC NET Final Result 2024 (SHORTLY): NTA To Release June Session Result Anytime Now At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the scorecard, scroll down for more details.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET Result 2024 anytime now. Once released, candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June exam can check their results on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Results will also be available on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the scorecard. The UGC NET June examination took place between August 21 and September 4, 2024, in Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
The provisional answer key was released in September, and candidates had until September 14, 2024, to raise objections. The final answer key will be prepared based on the feedback received. If any objections are found valid, necessary revisions will be made to the final answer key. The UGC NET exam includes 83 subjects, such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates receive two marks (+2) for each correct answer.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards to be OUT SOON
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the scorecards for the UGC NET June re-examination shortly. Once available, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result LIVE: Date and time of the examination
The results for the UGC NET June re-examination, conducted in August and September, are yet to be released. Once available, candidates can check them on the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. However, there's no official information regarding the date and time of the result announcement.
