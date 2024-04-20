UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE | UPMSP Inter Results Today At 2 PM: Steps To Check Online, Direct Link

The UP Board 12th Result 2024 is expected to be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, April 20. Dibyakant Shukla, the UPMSP Secretary, announced the results date and time last Friday. At a news conference at the board's Prayagraj offices, the findings will be announced. The marksheets for students who took the UP Board Class 12 Intermediate Examination 2024 can be viewed and downloaded online at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, the board's official websites.

Today at 2:00 PM, the public is expected to learn the UPMSP 12th Result 2024. The Class 10 Matric results will be released concurrently with the Class 12 results. To view their scorecards, candidates must enter their password and registration number or roll number. This year, 25,60,882 students took the intermediate exams, which were administered from February 22 to March 9. 4,12,806 of these were male students, and 11,48,076 of them were female, indicating a significant female presence. 7,864 examination centres hosted the Class 12 UPMSP board exams.