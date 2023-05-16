Lost Eyes, Survived Acid Attack, Girl Tops School With 95% In CBSE Class 10th Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board Of Secondary Education declared the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 on Friday (May 12). Hundreds of thousands of students were waiting for the results as these scorecards were going to direct their academic trajectory.

For all the parents, the board exam of their children is a journey of tests but for the parents of 15-year-old Kafi, this journey began way earlier because she was put to tests of life. When she was just 3 years old, Kafi was attacked with acid by her neighbours out of jealousy.

Her entire face was burnt in the attack and she was hospitalized for 6 years when she lost her eyes. However, the tragedy did not stop Kafi from learning and the acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon, topped her school by scoring 95.02 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 exams.

While talking to ANI, Kafi said that she wants to become an IAS officer and wants to make her parents proud. She loves the subject of Geography.

Thanking her parents for their support, Kafi said her success was due to the mental support of her parents and the guidance by her teachers. She said YouTube and the internet helped her a lot in preparing for the exams.

On the achievement of his daughter, Kafi's father said, "We are proud of Kafi and support her in whatever she wants to do next and will work day and night to fulfil her dreams."

Kafi's father also said that when the acid attack happened, his morale was low. With the advice of a good person, he decided to teach Kafi and today Kafi has proven that decision to be right.

Showing her happiness, Kafi's mother said "Kafi is good at studies and I am proud of this fact. It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us."