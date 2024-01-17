MAH CET LLB 2024: 5- Year Programme Registration Begins Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply

MAH CET LLB 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra will begin registration for the MAH CET LLB five-year programme tomorrow on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for LLB five-year registration concludes on February 18. The examination is expected to take place on May 3. Candidates applying for the MAH CET LLB five-year programme must have completed Class 12 from a recognised board with a minimum of 45% points.

Candidates from the SC and ST groups must have at least 40% of the qualification marks. Applicants must be state residents or Maharashtra natives. Students whose mother or father are state residents, or whose parents are union government officials working in the state, are also permitted to take the exam.

MAH CET LLB 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the website: https://cetcell.mahacet.org/ and www.mahacet.org.

2. Click this link: Candidates Registration A.Y. 2024-25.

3. Complete the registration form with your information.

4. Currently registered applicants should log in by selecting "Already Registered Candidates" and entering their data.

5. Confirm the information you entered.

6. Save and submit the form.

7. Get a printout of the form.

MAH CET LLB 2024: Application Fee

Applicants must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000. The registration fee for the SC, ST, and PWD categories is Rs 800. The fee can be paid with debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, online banking, IMPS, cash cards, or a mobile wallet. The exam authorities advised that students keep copies of their CET application form, fee receipt, and hall ticket since they will be required for admission.

MAH CET LLB 2024: Exam pattern

There are no negative marking. The test takes two hours. The question papers will be in both English and Marathi.MAH-LL.B. 5 Year CET-2024 will be held in select cities within Maharashtra and beyond the state.