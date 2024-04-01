MAH MBA CET 2024 Answer key OUT At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MAH CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has recently made available the link to the MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key, facilitating students who participated in the Maharashtra Common Entrance (MAH CET 2024) for MBA program admissions to access it through their candidates' dashboard on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To obtain the answer key, students are required to log in using their registered email and password credentials.

During the period from April 1 to 3, students have the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies they identify in the answers by paying the stipulated fee. A panel of experts will meticulously review the grievances raised by the students. Following this process, the final answer key for MAH MBA CET 2024 will be released. It's noteworthy that MAH CET is accepted by a vast network of over 300 colleges across Maharashtra, making it a crucial examination for aspiring MBA candidates in the state.

MAH CET MBA Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Navigate to the official MAH CET 2024 website: cet.cell.mahacet.org

- Locate and click on the “Answer Key for MBA/MCA” link available in the notice section.

- Enter valid login credentials, including the registered email id and password.

- Verify the official answer key for MAH MBA CET 2024.

- Review and download the MBA CET response sheet along with the question paper for further reference.

It's important to note that no objections will be entertained against the MAH MBA CET 2024 final answer key, emphasizing the significance of thorough scrutiny during the provisional stage. The entrance examination, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, took place on March 9, 10, and 11. Candidates can anticipate the release of the MAH MBA CET 2024 results in the second week of April, as per the schedule outlined by the examination authority.