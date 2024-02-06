MAH MBA CET 2024 Registration Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MAH MBA CET 2024: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MAH MBA CET 2024 today, February 6. Eligible applicants can apply for the exam on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MBA CET 2024 is tentatively scheduled on March 9 and 10.

The application fee for candidates in the open category from Maharashtra, candidates from outside Maharashtra, and Jammu-Kashmir migrant candidates is Rs 1,200. SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, orphans, and third-gender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000. Applicants can pay the fee using online payment, credit card, debit card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, or UPI.

MAH MBA CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click the 'Online systems' tab and select 'Candidate registration AY 2024-25'.

Candidates will be taken to the login page.

Click the register button to finish the registration.

Fill out the application form and upload the papers.

pay the application cost and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and print it out.

MAH MBA CET 2024: Documents required

Class 10, 12 marksheet

Graduation marksheet

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

PwD certificate

Students with a three-year bachelor's degree from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% for candidates from backward class categories, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra state only) or its equivalent, or those who appeared for the final year.